William (Bill) A. Fackelman of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 71.
Bill was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 19, 1949, to Fred and Carol Fackelman. He was one of nine children. Bill enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Vietnam two years. After his tour in Vietnam, Bill was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Jody M. Schellhase. They were married June 19, 1971. After he served his time in the military, Bill and Jody came to reside in Kerrville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.