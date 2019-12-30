WILLIAM BATTICE SR. Feb. 13, 1943 - Dec. 23, 2019

ELKHART — William Battice Sr. “JACK” passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Elkhart, at the age of 76.
William is survived by his three children Carl Battice and Tiffany Brantley by Faye Irene Higgins and his first son Everett Porter by a previous relationship. As well Shelvia Jones who is his girlfriend and partner for the past 20 years. William also has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
William was born in Liberty, Mississippi, Feb. 13, 1943, to Helen Bryant and Joseph Battice.
William was an only child but did have two stepsiblings, a sister, Melvina Battice and a brother, Joseph Battice Jr. whom both have passed as well.
William moved to Indiana in search of a better opportunity in life for which he started his own construction company Battice Construction which contributed to the rise of several commercial and residential structures in Elkhart and St Joseph counties; a trade that provided for his family.
William had many accomplishments and memories that he will be remembered by, but most of all he will be remembered for the kindness he showed everyone even if it had been years since he last seen them.
William was a lifelong resident of Baugo Township, and a diehard sports fan of his Jimtown Jimmies, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls.
William was also the founder and former coach the of Battice Bobcats an AAU Track & Field Team for the youth.
Services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford’s Mortuary.
For online condolences, visit the webpage www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.