WILLIAM B. BOYNTON Sept. 17, 1951 - Aug. 2, 2019

GOSHEN — William B. Boynton, 67, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 17, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to William Boynton and Elizabeth “Betty” (Quick) Boynton.
On Dec. 17, 1999, he married Bonnie (Troxell) Masters.
She survives along with his children, Monica (Kelly) Wentz of Tennessee and Brad (Stephanie) Boynton of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Kyle and KayLee Wentz and Brock and Hunter Boynton; Bonnie’s children, John Troxell, Angelo Lopez and Carmen Calzada; eight grandchildren, Lauren Matthews, Sarah VonDette, Lisa Overa, Drew Lopez, Kennadie Lopez, Emma, Vincent and Jaclyn Troxell; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are five siblings, Terry (Diane) Boynton of Liberty Township, Ohio, Katy (Dale Phenicie) Spade of Peachtree City, Georgia, Thomas (Susan) Boynton of Vandalia, Michigan, Cindy (Ken Nisley) Stalter of Middlebury and Robert Boynton of Bristol.
Mr. Boynton worked as a warranty manager for Lippert Components before his retirement. He loved spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren. Bill was also an avid hunter.
Visitation will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. At 1 p.m. family and friends will process to Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen, for a graveside service. Pastor Troy Scott, LifePoint Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
