WILLIAM A. LANE April 20, 2015 - July 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND — William “Liam” Ahren Lane, 4, of South Bend passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Liam was born April 20, 2015, at Elkhart General Hospital, to Neil and Kathryn (Byrns) Lane.
Liam was in Pre-K at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Elkhart.
He loved music, especially Music together class with Ms. Tracey and Hamilton the Musical.
Liam enjoyed playing with Legos, fire trucks and cars.
On his Facebook page, his family and friends, were known as William’s Warriors. He had such an infectious smile that everyone loved.
Liam is survived by his parents, Neil and Kathryn Lane of South Bend, his sister, Raelynn Lane; his grandparents, Mark and Raeanna Lane of Elkhart and Laura Byrns of Elkhart; great- grandma Rhoda Gutschow; great -grandpa Jerry Lane; aunts and uncles Brendan Lane, Kyle Lane, Megan Lane and Daniel (Erica) Byrns; and his cousin, Graham Byrns.
Liam was preceded in death by his grandpa, Charles R. Byrns and great-grandparents Warren Gutschow, Raeann Lane, Judith Witt, Raymond Williams, Charles J. Byrns and Geraldine Ahrens.
Friends may visit with family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart, IN 46514 where friends may visit one hour prior to services.
Pastor Spencer Mielke will officiate.
Interment will follow in Rice Cemetery in Elkhart.
The family has requested everyone to please wear something bright and colorful in memory of a Liam’s bright and cheerful spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please bring in new Lego’s to be donated to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital or memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
