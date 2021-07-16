Willard and Maxine Yoder

A public memorial service will be held for Willard and Maxine Yoder at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at Emma Church, Topeka. A visitation will take place immediately following the service from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Emma Church Park, directly across from the church house. Willard passed away on April 5, 2020, and Maxine on May 22, 2021. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.