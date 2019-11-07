WILFRED J. GEROU Sept. 9, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Wilfred “Buck” Joseph Gerou, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Perkins, Michigan, the son of Adelore and Nellie (Brousie) Gerou.
Buck moved to the Michiana area in the late 1950s.
He served as an electrician and sharpshooter in the U. S. Army in Germany during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Buck worked for several local companies including Haines and Haines in Elkhart, National Concrete in Mishawaka, Indiana and Elkhart Door Inc. in supervision/management and heavy equipment operations. He worked hard all of his life and passed down a strong work ethic to his three children.
Buck looked forward to deer hunting season each November as well as gardening in the summer.
He was an involved parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was married in 2001 to Sheila K. (Smith) and she survives.
Survivors include three children from his first marriage to Jauson Gerou, Brett Gerou of Rapid River, Michigan, Tya (Benjamin) Moore of Macy, Indiana and Kari (Richard) Alford of Edwardsburg, along with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also has two stepchildren, Britney (Ray) Robinson of Louisville, Kentucky and Sienna Cox of Cassopolis and one stepgrandchild. Also surviving are a sister, Catherine (Dennis) Schaefer of Appleton, Wisconsin and a brother, Adelore Gerou of Escanaba, Michigan.
He was proceeded in death by his siblings, William Gerou, Lorraine Babcock and Charmaine Gerou.
Family and friends may gather from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 U.S. 12 East, Edwardsburg, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Knights of Columbus, in care of the church.
The Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
