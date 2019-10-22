SPRING HILL, Fla. — Wendell H. Sanders, 95, of Spring Hill, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
He was born March 22, 1924, in Vienna, Illinois, and came to the area 39 years from Elkhart.
He was an U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a firefighter with the City of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma D. Sanders.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Denise Sanders of Elkhart; daughter and son-in-law Nancy and the Rev. Mark Smith of Bloomington, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Florida National Cemetery.
