NAPPANEE — Wendell E. Metzler, 89, of Nappanee, went to be home with his Lord and Savior at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, at Goshen General Hospital.
Wendell was born on March 30, 1931, in Elkhart, to Ren and Mary Ethel (Buss) Metzler. Wendell lived his entire life in the Nappanee area and was a graduate of both Nappanee High School and Bluffton College where he excelled in athletics. He held the long jump record at Nappanee High School until after the merger with Wakarusa and played football at Bluffton College. After graduating from Bluffton, Mr. Metzler returned to Nappanee and was co-owner of Metzler Shoe Company in Nappanee, where he worked for many years. On June 20, 1954, Wendell married Dorothy Young in Gibson City, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2018, after 64 years of marriage.
