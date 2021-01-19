EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Wayne Maggard, 59, formerly of Nappanee, Indiana, died Friday evening, Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1962, in Miami, Arizona, to Lee and Alice (Madrid) Maggard. Mr. Maggard moved to the Nappanee area with his family in 1974 and was a 1981 graduate of NorthWood High School where he played football, wrestled and participated in track and field. Throughout his life, Wayne worked as an artist and a wood worker. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He is remembered for his love of singing in his sleep.
