WAYNE L. HOSTETLER JR. Nov. 16, 1959 - Aug. 4, 2019

ELKHART — Wayne L. Hostetler Jr., 59, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born Nov. 16, 1959, to Kay (Miller) and Wayne Hostetler Sr.
Wayne grew up watching sports, enjoying Notre Dame and the Indianapolis Colts. He would later go on to coach in the Cleveland Township Little League system. Wayne also loved the lake and took up water sking when he wasn’t enjoying golf. Wayne was a tool and dye maker for American Steel Rule and Atlas Steel Rule.
Wayne is survived by his father, Wayne Sr.; son, Steven Hostetler (Tiffani Collins); daughter, Sarah Whited; brother, Rodney (Jennifer) Hostetler; and his granddaughter, Lilian Davis. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home, 403 W. Franklin St. The service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Hartzler Gutermuth Inman, following by the burial service at Prairie Street Cemetery.
