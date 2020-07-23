GALESBURG, Mich. — Wayne Hoke, 80, of Galesburg, passed away on July 10, 2020.
Wayne was born on March 19, 1940, to William and Elizabeth (Delcamp) Hoke in Goshen, Indiana. He will be remembered as a kind man from a large family who loved square dancing and old Western films and music.
