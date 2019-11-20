WANDA M. LEE Nov. 16, 1925 - Nov. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Wanda Mae Lee, 94, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart surrounded by her family.
Wanda was born Nov. 16, 1925, in New Castle, to Carroll and Eva Louise Evans.
On Jan. 4, 1948, in Indianapolis, she married James L. Lee.
Wanda retired from the City Clerk’s office after previously serving as deputy City Controller of Elkhart.
She was a member of Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, where in the 1960s she was one of the founding members for starting the nursery school. She was a member of the Elkhart County Meals on Wheels, the Four Arts Club, the PEO Sorority and the Four Seasons Garden Club.
Wanda is survived by her children Robert E. Lee of El Segundo, California, David C. Lee of Elkhart, John R. (Alexa) Lee of Elkhart and Melanie (Patrick) Glynn of Elkhart and her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Hubert (Pat) Evans of St. Petersburg, Florida and her sister-in-law, Genevieve Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Mildred Baker; her brother, Eugene Evans; and her granddaughter, Katie Glynn.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Nov. 22, at Trinity on Jackson Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46516 with the Rev. Ron Bowman officiating. Friends may visit two hours before the funeral at the church.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the Lee family.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Wanda to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
