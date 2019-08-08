WANDA M. BROWN Jan. 25, 1939 - Aug. 6, 2019

GOSHEN — Wanda May Brown, 80, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Goshen, to Arthur and Marcella (Keim) Coy.
On Feb. 14, 1959, she married Wayne “Sonny” Allen Brown in Syracuse. He died Sept. 13, 2006.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa (John) Peterson of Syracuse; three sons, Larry (Kitty) Brown of Millersburg, Ty (Kelly) Brown of Goshen and Steve (Annette) Brown of Wakarusa; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Damian, Joshua, Virginia, Michael, Nick, Nate, Neal, Atousha and Yenna; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty (Arthur) Horn of Mentone.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Wayne Brown, two sisters, Virginia Wyland and Betty Hire and two brothers, Dale and Marvin Coy.
Wanda loved her family and flowers and enjoyed spending time with her sister getting their nails done together.
A lifelong area resident, Wanda worked at Johnson Controls.
Following retirement she worked at Pak-A-Sak.
Wanda was very active with the DAV, where she volunteered and played bingo.
She attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and one hour before the 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Pastor Ed Geleske, of Wakarusa United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Goshen DAV.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
