ELKHART — Walter A. “Alex” Kemp, 46, of Elkhart, passed away at his home following an apparent heart attack at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
He was born, in Elkhart, July 7, 1973, to Walter L. Walls and Rosie Kemp, both who survive him, as well as his significant other, Nicole Larkin.
Also surviving are his children Najja, Jahren, Alexis and Alexander Kemp; siblings LaKenya (Akida) Walker, Jenny (Melvin) Frasier and Linda, Shelia and Kenny Kemp, and a host of loving extended family.
A sister, Lameka Baker, preceded him in death.
AGAPE Missionary Baptist Church, 248 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, will host Alex’s service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Dannell Brown, Ph.D., will officiate.
Cremation will follow services with burial taking place in Little Pine Cemetery in Goshen at a later date.
Billings Funeral Home of Elkhart has been assisting the family.
Alex worked as a barber most of his life and absolutely loved his profession. Where else on earth can a gentleman go to get a trim, shave, or a custom cut; hear all of the neighborhood gossip; get up to date on all of the local and national news AND solve all of the world’s problems in the company of friends and colleagues except during a visit to the barber shop. Alex knew this and knew how to please his customers and friends.
When he wasn’t clipping hair, Alex liked to spend time with his children and Nicole.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
