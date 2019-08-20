WALLACE G. STRYCKER Dec. 21, 1933 - Aug. 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Wallace G. Strycker, 85, of Goshen died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Dec. 21,1933, in Goshen to Glenn W. and Ruth R. (Stump) Strycker.
On Nov. 13, 1960, he married Barbara Myers in Goshen.
She survives along with two children, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Strycker of Fishers and Denise Lawrence of Goshen; three grandchildren, Lou and Emily Strycker and Sydney Lawrence; brother, Stanley J. (Patsy) Strycker of Goshen; and a sister, Barbara (Kenneth) Yoder of Wheaton, Illinois.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Lawrence, and son-in-law, Michael Lawrence.
A 1952 graduate of Goshen High School, he graduated from Manchester College in 1958 after a two-year interruption to serve in the U.S. Army. He did additional studies at Purdue University. He retired in 1995 from Miles/Bayer after 37 years as a research chemist.
He was a member of Goshen City Church of the Brethren where he served as head usher for many years. Wally was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed reading, bowling, fishing and growing dahlias. He also enjoyed helping with the harvest at his nephew’s farm in Illinois.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where a 10 a.m. Saturday funeral service will be conducted. The Rev. Tim Yoder will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be given to Goshen City Church of the Brethren or Goshen Home Care and Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
