W. DEAN CAMPBELL Dec. 15, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2020

ELKHART — W. Dean Campbell, 90, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was the youngest of nine children born to Milo and Lela (Massey) Campbell on Dec. 15, 1929, in Elkhart.
On Feb. 5, 1951, in Nappanee, he married Loleta Mae Coppes; she preceded him in death July 11, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Bradley Campbell, seven siblings, Virgil Campbell, Ernest Campbell, Dale “Speed” Campbell, Opal Jean Sigur, Edith Schiltz, Wayne “Jack” Campbell and Genevieve Putzy.
Surviving are three children, Christine (Dennis) Gobble, Stephen Campbell, Thomas (Angela) Campbell; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Billie (Jackie) Campbell; and many nieces and nephews including Richard Schiltz, who was like a brother to him.
Dean was an U.S. Army Veteran serving as a medic during the Korean War.
He worked for several companies including Phillips and Excel Industries where he retired from after 31 years.
Dean was an avid Notre Dame fan, a proficient euchre player, enjoyed fishing, camping, playing the harmonica also boxed in his younger days.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Jan. 11 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery with military honors and presiding will be Pastor Tom DeFries from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions to Angel of Hope Memorial Garden or the Elkhart County Humane Society.
