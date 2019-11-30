UNION, Mich. — Vyrl W. (Butch) Hayford Jr., 74, of Porter Township, Michigan, died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1945, the son of Vyrl W. and Margaret V. (Yeider) Hayford Sr. He was a resident of Cadillac and Three Rivers before moving to Porter Township.
Vyrl graduated from Three Rivers High School and attended skilled trade school. He was a tool and die maker at American Axle, Hydramatic, Miles Laboratory and Peterson Spring. Often times he was a problem solver and took on difficult and unwanted projects at work. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and bird watching. He enjoyed many adventures traveling the world. He was an active and dedicated trustee at Chapel Hill Missionary Church. He loved spending time with his family.
Married to Eunice M. Wolkins on Oct. 10, 1964, at the Mason Baptist Church, she survives along with his three children, Mary Hayford of Elkhart, Mark (Laura) Hayford of Delphos, Ohio, and Roy (Jana) Hayford of Northville, Michigan; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy McBerry of Georgia; and brothers Rick( Marilyn) Hayford of Michigan, Ronnie Hayford of Virginia and Gordon (Dianne) Hayford of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandy LaTour.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at The Chapel Hill Missionary Church, 14525 Chapel Hill St., Jones, Michigan. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Snider officiating and interment in Shavehead Cemetery.
Donations may be directed to Chapel Hill Missionary Church or Three Rivers Homecare and Hospice, 711 S Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Arrangements were made by Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.
