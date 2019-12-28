WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Vivian Marie Killinger, 95, of West Melbourne, passed away Dec. 20, 2019.
She was born, in Elkhart, Nov. 5, 1924, and married 67 years.
She was preceded by her husband, Marvin Hiatt in 2011, parents William A. (Jack) and Elsie V. Rees, and sister Mary Jane Drumm.
She is survived by nieces Linda Mosier, Beverly Harman, son Wayne Killinger and his partner, John Pennington.
Graveside services will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceloa at a date to be determined.
