ELKHART — Vivian J. Warner, 90, of Elkhart passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Most Popular
Articles
- County board backs mask recommendation
- County guidelines strongly encourage wearing masks
- Protesters, police march in solidarity against racism
- School districts begin shaping plans for reopening
- Phased plan for fall sports 'pretty clear'
- Man arrested after motorcycle chase
- Goshen man charged in investment fraud scheme
- Passenger killed, driver injured fleeing from police
- Coronavirus update: 'We don't want anyone to relax'
- County 'not through this yet' as state reopens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'We're sick of it': Anger over police killings shatters US (11)
- Members devastated by closure of landmark golf course (11)
- 107 new COVID cases reported in county (10)
- 'So close we touch.' Some workers unhappy with COVID safety efforts (8)
- Seven new officers sworn to duty (7)
- Use of high school to quarantine homeless criticized (6)
- County guidelines strongly encourage wearing masks (4)
- Court actions seek vacancy declaration for AG office (3)
- Ninety-one new cases in Elkhart County (3)
- Rally against violence packs plaza: 'Stop the hate' (2)
Recent Comments
-
Wellinformed said:Thanks for the recommendation to wear a mask...on June 12 2020.....I’m not sure why we are being so flimsy with the recommendation. Just manda…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.