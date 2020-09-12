MORRISON, Tenn. — Morrison resident and Union Township, Elkhart County, Indiana, native Virginia May Clem, 92, was born Aug. 15, 1928, and passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, following a short illness.
Retired from retail sales management with W.T. Grant Stores and a member of Rockliff Church of Christ in McMinnville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Bertha Holderbaum Kiefer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband Horace Leon Green and second husband Paul Clem; and granddaughter Denise Green.
