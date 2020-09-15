GOSHEN — Virginia Gary, 71, of Goshen and lovingly known as Pie or Ginni – passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by love and family.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1949, in Wardell, Missouri, to Hurbert Gary and Wardine (Gary) Ware. She is survived by her loving daughter, Hope (Ralph) Dowe, son Simeon Gary and granddaughter Dinah Dowe. Also surviving is her sister Emma Jean (Jerome) Gill, and two brothers, the Rev. Larry (Suzette) Ware and Michael Ivory, as well as her nieces and nephews, Regina (Rod) Roberson, Robin Ingram, Rannen (Rachel) Roberson, and Christian, Tylar and Taryn Roberson.
