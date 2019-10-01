VIRGIL BONHAM Nov. 8, 1945 - Sept. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Virgil Bonham, 73, of Goshen, died unexpectedly on Sept. 27, 2019, at his place of employment, AutoZone of Goshen.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Rodea, Virginia, to Joseph and Lillie Mae (Lawson). On Nov. 6, 1970, he married Jenny Armold in Union City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Sam Bonham; three sisters, Kathy Bonham, Nancy Smith and June Roberts; and son-in-law, Michial Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Bonham; two sisters, Judy Fritz of Greenville, Ohio, and Virginia Shomber of Orange Beach, Alabama; six children, Eddie Bonham of Seymour, Indiana, Lora (Duane O’Donnell) Bonham of Indianapolis, Robert (Shannon) Bonham of Greenwood, Indiana, Becky (Ted) Templeton of Goshen, David (Megan) Bonham of Elkhart, and Heidi Thompson of Goshen; and 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Cliff), Anthony, Blake, Bobby, Cassandra (Zach), Cole, Ethan, Graham, Karli, Kylie, Joshua and Zach.
Virgil attended Calvary Assembly of God in Elkhart. For many years he owned Bonham Auto Body Repair Shop. More recently, he worked at AutoZone in Goshen. He was dedicated to helping his grandchildren and was known for being the first in line to pick them up from school.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Calvary Assembly of God, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. A short celebration of life service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Violett Cemetery for immediate family.
Flowers and memorials may be sent to Calvary Assembly of God, Attn: Jenny Bonham, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, IN 46517.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.