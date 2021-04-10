ELKHART — Virgie L. Gamble, 91, of Elkhart, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Valley View Health Care Center in Elkhart.
Virgie was born July 25, 1929, in West Memphis, Arkansas, to the late Henry and Georgianna (Rice) McCoy. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Georgianda McCoy, and three brothers, George, Vester and Alfonzo McCoy.
