VICTOR M. SANTOS Jan. 1, 1935 - Oct. 3, 2019

GOSHEN — Victor M. Santos, 84, Goshen, died 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, to Agapito and Eudosia (Cruz) Santos. On Feb. 15, 1994, he married Linda (Lantz) Santos.
Surviving are his wife, Linda, of Goshen; son Alnon Santos of Texas; daughter-in-law Jan Swartz Santos of Goshen; stepson Jeff (Stacy) Miller of New Paris; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Skyla Santos, Bryce (Hailey), and Lauren and Nathan Miller; sister Iris Santos of Puerto Rico; and a brother, Hernán (Lela) Santos of Goshen.
Preceding him in death are his parents, son, Michael Santos, and three sisters.
Victor worked at Forest River for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, with the funeral service following at 5 p.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Pastor John Bryan Lowe III, of Warsaw, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the funeral home for expenses.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
