ELKHART — Victor Carlyle Burk, 90, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on May 20, 2021, in Elkhart.
He was born to the late William Usher and Mae Violet (Martin) Burk on Nov. 5, 1930, in Goshen, Indiana. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life Jean in 1984; he very much adored their time spent together. He served his apprenticeship at Studebaker and was employed over 25 years and retired as tool room supervisor at Vincent Bach. He loved to RV travel with Jean. He was a very caring individual and would always help someone in need. He liked working with computers and taught himself how computers operated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.