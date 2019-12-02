VICKIE L. BALCOM Nov. 21, 1946 - Nov. 29, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Vickie L. Balcom (DeFreese), 73, passed away on the morning of Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home in Union.
Vickie was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Elkhart.
She grew up, in Elkhart, attending Elkhart High School.
She recently retired from Federal Press/Precision Industry of 46 years working in the accounting department.
Vickie married the love of her life, Chester Balcom in 1965, had two wonderful children, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
She absolutely loved family time, watching her grandchildren play sports, being on the lake, taking photos and loving on her dog, Quay.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Marilyn Tavernier.
She is survived by her husband, Chet Balcom of 55 years, son Jeff (Jill) Balcom; daughter Brooke (Tony) Dombrowski; grandchildren Morgan Balcom, Zack (Kali) Dombrowski, Logan Balcom, Haylee Dombrowski, Sydney Balcom and Charlee Balcom; great-granddaughter Anadalyn Dombrowski; sister Sandra (Floyd) Chesser; brother Greg (Diane) Tavernier; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
