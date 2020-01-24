ELKHART – Vickie Lynn Gowdy, 64, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1955, to Beverly (Freshour) Marvel and Roger Gordon in South Bend.
On Dec. 22, 1977, Vickie married Bruce Gowdy. Together they completed their educations through Indiana University and raised a family in Elkhart where they pursued their careers. She recently retired after 38 years as a committed math teacher at Concord Junior High School. In retirement, Vickie found joy in being a newborn hearing screener at Elkhart General Hospital.
Vickie will be remembered as a dedicated wife, proud mother, beloved sister and daughter, passionate educator, and an advocate for her family, friends, teachers, and students. She enjoyed family vacations and gatherings, attending Indiana University’s Little 500 bicycle races, crocheting, and learning.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Gowdy; two children, Nate Gowdy of Seattle, Washington, and Dr. Lauren (Caleb Hartley) Gowdy of Indianapolis; her father Harlan (Suzanne) Marvel Jr.; and her tuxedo cat Allie.
Vickie has an extended family of siblings and in-laws, including Gail (Harold-deceased) Bishop, Deanna (Peter-deceased) Gilles, Brenda Waddell, Charles Davis (Jill) Marvel, Daniel Marvel, Mark Marvel, Timothy (Rockie) Marvel, Kathleen (Brian) Hinegardner, Gary (Amy) Marvel, Roger (Marsie) Gowdy and Martha (Michael) Oyer.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Kathryn Freshour and Charles Freshour Sr.; mother Beverly; parents-in-law William Gowdy and Helen (Gowdy) Hovey; and her brother, Harlan Wayne Marvel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514, at 2 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m.
Vickie wanted more than anything to see her children succeed in their creative and professional endeavors. In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations may be made to her son Nate’s The American Superhero Project at www.americansuper heroproject.com and/or Hear Indiana, the nonprofit where her daughter Lauren serves the pediatric hearing loss community: hearindiana.org/donate.
