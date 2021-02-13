DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Veronica Sheree “Ronni” Gary, 56, of Dowagiac, and formerly of Elkhart, passed away at Lakeland Medical Center in Niles following an automobile accident at 7:52 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
