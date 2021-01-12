MIDDLEBURY — Vernon S. Thomas, 91, of Middlebury, died at 9:27 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Goshen Health Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
