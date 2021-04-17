MIDDLEBURY — Vernon J. Mullet, 83, of Middlebury, died at 3:05 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
