GOSHEN — Velma Ruth (Miller) Schrock, 83, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, Feb. 16, 2021.
Velma was born July 31, 1937, in Middlebury, Indiana, to Harvey and Amanda (Miller) Miller. She accepted Christ in her youth and was faithful until her death. She married LeRoy L. Schrock on Feb. 24, 1957, in Middlebury. They enjoyed married life for 59 years. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2016.
