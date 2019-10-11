VELMA F. KENSINGER March 21, 1922 - Oct. 9, 2019

ELKHART — Velma Kensinger, 97, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born in Bremen on March 21,1922 and grew up on a farm north of Bristol in a large and happy family.
After graduation from Bristol High School in 1941, she moved to Chicago where she met and married her husband Dean. Together, they raised their family in the Chicago area.
Velma worked in the accounting department at Sears Roebuck until the birth of her children, and then returned to work when her children reached junior high school, working at Nabisco as supervisor of banking until her retirement in 1986.
Velma’s proudest accomplishment was her family; her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of very special nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with all. Velma was known for her gentle nature, ready smile, talent for abundant gardens, and the absolute joy that babies, puppies, and small animals brought her.
Velma is survived by her sons James, Robert (Wendy), Ronald and grandchildren Bart, Sara (Ryan), Chelsea (Mick), Megan, and great grandchildren Stone, Eliora, and soon to be born Willow.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Dean G. Kensinger and by her parents, LeRoy E. Miller and Iva Miller.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Gerald Miller, Russel “LeVon” Miller, Donald Stump, Robert “Bud” Miller, Floyd Miller, Claude Miller, Stanley Miller, Alton Miller, and sisters Olive Snyder, Lucile Grabill, Ilo Fox, Erma Hisey, Helen “Charlene” Bloom, Frances Kirby, Fern Tomaszewski, and Marilyn “Peg” Ziegert.
Visitation for Velma will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20943 C.R. 6, Bristol, IN 46507 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Katherine Kolodziejczyk officiating. Burial will be private in Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee.
Memorials for Velma may be made to Wellfield Botanical Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
