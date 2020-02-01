BRISTOL – V. Carole Peters, 88, of Goshen and most recently of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born March 9, 1931, in Wichita, Kansas, to Clarence and Irene (Morris) Wilson of Henderson, Kentucky.
Carole was raised in Pittsburg, Kansas, where she graduated from Pittsburg High School and attended Pittsburg State University before moving to Kansas City, Missouri. She was a wonderful artist who, with her talent in watercolor, designed and painted greetings cards for Hallmark Cards Inc. for 10 years during the 1950s and early 1960s. She left Hallmark when she married Joseph Peters in 1961 and moved to Lacrosse, Wisconsin. From there, Carole and Joe’s adventures took them to many cities across the U.S. for Joe’s career, with much travel both domestic and international.
During Carole’s nine years living in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, she continued to paint and show her work while raising her three children. The family arrived in Goshen in 1980, where Carole helped launch the family business, all while continuing to paint, lead an active life in the community, travel and be a wonderful mother.
Carole is predeceased by her parents, her brother Cecil Wilson, and her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Peters.
Survivors include her children, Michael, David, and Kristen Peters; her daughters-in-law, Nancy (Barker) and Stacy (Card) Peters; and her three grandchildren, Kelsey Bryant, and Eric, and Alison Peters.
The family is keeping to Carole’s wishes for a private ceremony close to her home, and to reflect her love of animals, any memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is assisting the family with arrangements.
