MILLERSBURG — Tyler Cade Troyer, 2, of Millersburg, died at 8:53 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
