FORT WAYNE — Ty L. Andrews, 55, of Fort Wayne, died at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a long illness.
He was born Oct. 15, 1964, in Elkhart, to Keith “Duke” and Fran (Spicher) Andrews.
Ty lived his lifetime in Nappanee until moving to Forty Wayne.
He attended NorthWood High School.
Surviving are his mother, Fran Andrews; sisters Teresa (Scott) Hoffer and Tracy Hochstetler; brothers Terry L. Andrews and Troy (Eva) Andrews, all of Nappanee; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2003.
Cremation will take place and there will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.