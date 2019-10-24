TRUMAN B. PHILLIPS Dec. 28, 1943 - Oct. 22, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Truman B. Phillips, 75, of Edwardsburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Living Wisdom Center at Hubbard Hill Estates.
He was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Jackson, Michigan, to Bernard D. and Margaret (Funk) Phillips.
On June 20, 1970, he married Susan E. Kahler. She survives along with two children, Kelley Renee (David) Elliott of Elkhart and Sean “Scooter” (Cherie) Phillips of Murphy, Texas; seven grandchildren, Phillip, Jeanne, Lauren, Marilyn, Ella, Reese and Landon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dudley B. Phillips.
Truman was an U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam.
He graduated from high school in 1961, attended Jackson Junior College, received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University and received his master’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University.
Truman enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada and spending time on the lake.
He also loved to walk his dog “Chooy”.
Truman retired from Miles/Bayer as an Internal Auditor in 2000 after 30 years of service.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service for Truman will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Chapel at Hubbard Hill Estates. Chaplain Dave Severance will preside.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard at the end of the service.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Living Wisdom Center at Hubbard Hill Estates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.