TROY A. STRAND Nov. 18, 1958 - Nov. 9, 2019

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Troy Aaron Strand, 60, of Dowagiac and Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spectrum Hospital, St. Joseph, after an illness.
He was born Nov. 18, 1958, in South Bend, the son of William R. and Rita M. (Silveus) Strand, and has lived in the Michiana area all of his life.
He worked for the RV industry for many years, making furniture. He worked hard and long hours for many years to provide for his family.
Surviving are the children who shared his household at one time or another, Kassandra Wing of Dowagiac, Marcus Strand of Dowagiac, Jade Wing of Elkhart, Jacob Wing of Elkhart, Blaine Strand of Elkhart and Brad Davis of South Bend. There are nine grandchildren, a sister Angela R. Strand of Edwardsburg and a brother, Frank (Peggy) Strand of Springtown, Texas. Also his former wife, Shannon Rayle of Dowagiac.
There is no service at this time.
Cremation will take place and in the spring of 2020, there will be a service and inurnment in Adamsville Cemetery on his parents grave.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.