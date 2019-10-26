TRACI L. ROYCE Feb. 19, 1963 - Oct. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Traci L. Royce, 56, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital. She handled her disease and prognosis with total bravery and class.
She was born Feb. 19, 1963, in Mishawaka to Jack and Patricia Sue (Myers) Royce.
Surviving is her father, Jack Royce of Elkhart; her sister Sue and brother-in-law Cal Culp; her niece Kelsey and her husband Tristan McNeal, their son Noah; her nephew Ryan Culp and his fiancée, Holly Wilson, and their son Landon.
Traci loved books, traveling and camping. She had a fierce love for her entire family and friends. She was known for her enormous heart and sweet compassion for everyone she met. Her compassion extended to every animal she saw.
Traci worked in the food service industry most of her life and most recently at Starlight Pizza in Granger where she was loved by all she worked with.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be private on Wednesday at California Road Cemetery. The Rev. Joel DeSelm will preside.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
