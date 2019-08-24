TONY C. HEMMINGER Oct. 14, 1944 - Aug. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Tony C. Hemminger, 74, of Elkhart, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.
Tony was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Elkhart, to the late Carlyle E. and Rosemary (Maust) Hemminger.
He married his sweetheart Anne M. Ditmer on Aug. 9, 1969, in Elkhart.
Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne; three spirited daughters, Marci (Brian) Husek, Julie Hemminger (Kris Kammerer) and Courtney (Eric) Gnass; three grandchildren, Bowen, Tad Husek and Hallie Gnass; and a brother, John (Kathy) Hemminger.
Tony was a proud 1962 graduate of Elkhart High School, where he played football, and a 1969 Bethel College alumnus.
He enjoyed his career as a computer programmer/analyst.
He was a member of the Nappanee Missionary Church and the ESPMen’s group. As part of his church activities, a particular highlight was visiting the AGC Baby Center in Kenya.
Tony was also a civil war buff, and was proud to share he had visited Gettysburg an impressive 10 times.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed holding season football tickets for 40 years.
His proudest accomplishments were being a dedicated, loving, and humorous husband, father, grandpa and friend.
Visitation for Tony will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 S.R. 19 N., Nappanee. Services celebrating his life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Rev. Norm Reimer will officiate.
Friends may also call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Cremation was chosen, with burial at a later date in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Tony’s family kindly requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
