TOMMY W. RITCHIE Aug. 13, 1943 - Dec. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Tommy W. Ritchie, 76, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Mousie, Kentucky, to Delmus Ritchie and Molly (Combs) Sutton.
On Nov. 16, 1974, he married Novella Bess; she survives along with one son, Wesley Ritchie, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one stepbrother, Eugene Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Wendy Bess.
Tommy was an avid NASCAR fan. He will be remembered as a good man who loved his family.
Per his wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
