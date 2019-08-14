CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Tommie D’ Haese, 53, of Constantine, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was born Jan. 25, 1966.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Florence Roger D’Haese.
He is survived by his mother, Marlene M. D’Haese (Stewart); brothers Timothy D’Haese ( W. Teresa) and Tony D’Haese (W. Marla); ; sisters Tammie Wallace (D’Haese) (H. Blair) and Teresa Reed (D’Haese); two children, daughter Desiree N. D’Haese and son Richard L. D’Haese; and three grandchildren Tyler, Taya and Trinity Wirick.
Tommie graduated class of 1984 84 at White Pigeon High school.
He loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and working on cars.
He lost his battle to cancer.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Riverview Park, 300 E. Water St., Constantine, MI 49042.
