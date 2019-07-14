TOM L. SIGSBEE Aug. 3, 1938 - July 10, 2019

ELKHART — Tom L. Sigsbee, 80, of Elkhart, passed away, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
Tom was born, in Elkhart, Aug. 3, 1938, to the late James W. and Marie (Anderson) Sigsbee.
He graduated from Elkhart High School.
He worked for a time at Elkhart Brass before enlisting in the U.S. Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1963, serving with the 2nd. Missile Battalion, 84th. Artillery Unit in Germany.
He returned to the states and married Sherry C. House on Aug. 23, 1964 in Metea, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sherry C. Sigsbee; son Matt (Jill) Sigsbee; daughter Debbie (Corey) Mann; five loving grandchildren, Kyler, Chloe, Caleb, Jamie and Eric.
Tom was preceded in death by five siblings, Beverly Sigsbee, John W., Franklin D., Paul and Richard Sigsbee.
Tom proudly served as a firefighter with the City of Elkhart for 22 years, starting in 1968 and retiring in 1990 with the rank of Lieutenant.
He was a member of the DAV Chapter No. 19, was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren; family was always number 1 with Tom. He spoiled his dog Tucker.
A celebration of life service for Tom will be at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior Tuesday, July 16, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
The Rev. Andy Budzinski will officiate.
Services will start with military honors by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard, DAV No.19 and the Elkhart Fire Department.
Per Tom’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
Tom’s family kindly request memorials to Elkhart Hospice House or Elkhart Fire Department, Breakfast with Santa.
To send a condolence to the family please visit the Billings Funeral Home website.
