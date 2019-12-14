ELKHART — Tom E. Ball, 88, of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Elkhart to Everett and Josephine R. (Wolf) Ball. He married Joanne A. Reed on July 8, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne, and five children, Randall J. Ball, Jolene (Richard) Cawley, Kathy (Thomas) Cardwell, Michael R. (Robert Harris) Ball and Timothy E. (Kevin Notter) Ball; and 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald G. and Jerry Ball, and his parents.
Tom retired as a tool and die maker for Star Machine Co. after many years. He then worked in sales for Trailer Town Trailer Sales. He was a hard worker and always put his family first. Tom was the most overly generous, always giving, honest, strong-willed, and outlandishly stubborn man with absolutely no filter whatsoever, to whom we’ve all had the pleasure to know, love and, of course, admire.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, South Bend, Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the Ball family at the funeral home website.
