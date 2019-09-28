TODD W. ALLBERRY Nov. 6, 1964 - Sept. 21, 2019

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Todd William Allberry, 54, of Masaryktown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 6, 1964, in Goshen, and came to Masaryktown five years ago from New Port Richey, Florida.
Todd was a family man who enjoyed time at home and who loved his family, his dog Samson, fishing and cookouts.
He worked as a realtor for Tropic Shores Realty and was of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert William Allberry.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Trina; sons Tyler Allberry and fiancé, Sam Godwin and Chad Troyer; mother Shirley Allberry; brother Tony Allberry; nephew Lucas; several nieces and nephews; stepmother Joan Allberry; grandmother Dee Baer; and stepsister, Angie Yoder (Jason).
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Southern Oasis Plantation, 17507 Marsh Road, Lutz, Florida.
To honor Todd’s wishes, the family requests there be no flowers sent. Instead, memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe. All contributions from GoFundMe will be disbursed to Hernando County Animal Services and Harrison’s Dollars for Dogs.
