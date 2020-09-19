RICHMOND, Ind. — Todd Reda, 59, of Richmond, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 14, 2020.

The son of Robert Reda and Joan Egan, Todd was born on May 22, 1961, in Alliance, Ohio. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Eleni Siatra of Richmond.

