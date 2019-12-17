TODD J. SMELTZER April 29, 1965 - Dec. 15, 2019

STURGIS, Mich. — Todd James Smeltzer, 54, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 29, 1965, in South Bend, Indiana, son of Glennis L. and Beverly (Reiner) Smeltzer.
Todd resided in Sturgis for the past nine years coming from Saline where he lived for three years.
His early life was spent in the Elkhart, Goshen Indiana, area and he was a graduate of Elkhart Central High School with the class of 1983.
On Sept. 12, 2009, he married Jody (Sidener) Haack in Sturgis.
Todd was a registered nurse respiratory therapist and had been employed by Elkhart General Hospital, Goshen Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Beacon Hospital.
He was a member of the Radiant Life Church in Sturgis and Island Hills Golf Club and served on the board of the St. Joseph County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He held professional memberships in the American Association of Respiratory Care, Indiana Association of Respiratory Care and the American Association of Sleep Technologists.
Todd was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy earning the rank of E-4 HM3.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Jody; one daughter, Megan (Eric Plummer) Smeltzer of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; two sons, Dustin (Abby) Haack of Maine and Jordan Haack of Sturgis; one grandchild, Lyra Haack; mother Beverly Smeltzer-Peterson of Elkhart; two sisters, Lawanna (Timothy) Price and Christy Grooms, both of Elkhart; one brother, Gene (Kathy) Smeltzer of Mishawaka, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Renee Smeltzer.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Radiant Life Church, 907 N. Nottawa Street in Sturgis where memorial a service celebrating the life of Todd Smeltzer will begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
Pastor Ryan Bibb will officiate.
Full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post No. 1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
A graveside committal will follow the service in the Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Todd’s memory consider the National Foundation for Transplants, 5350 Poplar Ave. Suite 850 Memphis, TN 38119 or Hospice of S.W. Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall No.100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.