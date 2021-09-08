Timothy Randall Holtz passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 76 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born and raised in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of Fred (Fritz) and Dorothy (Kitty) Holtz. He spent his free time visiting friends and family and traveling the world, preferably by train. He enjoyed living on the river near his beloved Notre Dame and was always up for an outdoor adventure. He always said there was no place in the world he would rather live than Michiana. Tim loved the music, theater, sports, parks, rivers, lakes, trains and trails the area offers. Tim leaves behind many dear friends from his childhood on Simpson Avenue, St. Joe High School, Notre Dame, the Army, IU, Conrail and his neighborhood in Mishawaka along with an extended family that he cared for deeply. He will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.