TIMOTHY R. CALVERD April 30, 1986 - Sept. 6, 2019

JONES, Mich. — Timothy R. Calverd, 33, of Jones, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
He was born April 30, 1986, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dan and Sue (Calverd) Fellers.
On July 10, 2010, Timmy married Amanda Philpot and she survives.
Timmy worked in manufacturing in the Recreational Vehicle industry and enjoyed Heavy Metal music and Ohio State football.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda; children Peyton Philpot and Wyatt Calverd; mother Sue Fellers; sister Kellie Fellers; and his aunts, Cindy Matney and Sandy Calverd.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Fellers, father-in-law Jim Philpot and his grandparents.
A memorial service in Timmy’s honor will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.