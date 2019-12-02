TIMOTHY R. BERKEY SR. Feb. 8, 1943 - Nov. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Timothy R. Berkey Sr., 76, of Goshen, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Goshen, to Milton and Violet (Fry) Berkey.
On Oct. 27, 1961, he married Patricia Anne Hoke, in Goshen.
She survives along with four children, Christine Wagner of Goshen, Brandie Willard of Leesburg, Timothy (Pamela) Berkey of Goshen and Richard Berkey of South Bend; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Judy (John) Arnold of Lexington, Kentucky, Patsy Berkey of Goshen, Penny (David) Massengill of Rocky Top, Tennessee, Susan Hodges of Bluefield, West Virginia, David Berkey of New Paris and Randy (Cami) Berkey and Ricky (Linda) Berkey, both of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Sarah Wagner.
He graduated from Goshen High School in 1962 and owned and operated Berkey’s Garage from 1972 until 1999 when he sold it to Star Truck Rentals and stayed on until 2014 as manager.
He was a member of Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church.
He volunteered with the Elkhart Township Fire Department from 1972 to 1992, retiring as a captain.
His hobbies included bowling, fishing, hunting, working in his yard, snow plowing and he loved going to the casinos.
He was involved with Gold Wing Riders Association, serving as an assistant director of the Indiana state association. He had traveled through 46 states and Canada on his Gold Wing.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where a 10 a.m. Wednesday, funeral service will be conducted.
Pastor Craig Garber will officiate.
Burial will follow in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to Brenneman Memorial Missionary church for the daycare/school or the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
