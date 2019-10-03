TIMOTHY McCLURE Sept. 22, 1966 - Sept. 30, 2019

GOSHEN — Timothy McClure, 53, Goshen, died at 6:48 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
He was born Sept. 22, 1966, in South Bend, to Robert D. and Carolyn “Kelly” (Kmitta) McClure.
Surviving are a brother, Mark McClure; nephew Mike (Robin) McClure; nieces Laura (Zach) Estes and Jessica McClure, all of Goshen; great-nieces Zoey, Lacey, Clara, Maya, Karlie; and a great-nephew Ethan.
Preceding him in death were his parents and an infant brother.
Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Northwood High School.
He worked 33 years at Kroger Grocery, Goshen and was currently working at Martin’s Super Market, Concord Store.
Timothy attended Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen.
He was a huge Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs and Black Hawks fan.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Funeral services will be at11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, also at the funeral home.
Pastor Joel Gentz will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.